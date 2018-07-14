NBA Rumors: Latest on Possible Carmelo Anthony Trade, Jimmy Butler and More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

LeBron James picking the Los Angeles Lakers was far from the end of the rumors frenzy for the NBA.

In fact, the King heading West was a domino of gigantic proportions, even if it hasn't spurred the expected Kawhi Leonard departure from the San Antonio Spurs or finally nudged Carmelo Anthony away from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But those two superstars get a pass because other names like Jimmy Butler and Jabari Paker have suddenly popped up on the rumor mill for varying reasons.

While not the planned drama most fans likely expected to see, those two names—plus a dash of Anthony—have helped create one of the most interesting situations on the mill in a long time.

Carmelo Anthony Update

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

It doesn't sound like an Anthony trade will be possible.

Though ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder are allowing Anthony to make visits as if he's already a free agent, it doesn't mean the front office isn't looking for deals it could strike up as well.

But this isn't going well, at least according to a Friday update:

File this under the "not too surprising" column, as most in the NBA—interested in Anthony or not—have to understand that he's going to hit the free-agent market. It's easier to bid on him there than cough up assets via trade.

As Wojnarowski stated, the Houston Rockets remain the favorites. Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reported Chris Paul was hot on the recruiting trail, which can't be said for James in the Lakers.

In fact, it might not matter whether CP3 was out there recruiting because Marc Stein of the New York Times recently noted the Lakers don't seem too interested in Anthony at all:

"The Los Angeles Lakers have been widely mentioned as a chief rival to the Rockets once Anthony actually becomes a free agent, largely because the Lakers' new face of the franchise is Melo's close friend LeBron James. But it's been suggested to me—strongly—that the Lakers' interest is overstated."

Which makes sense. It's impossible to know Anthony's mindset at this point in his career, but it's apparent James still wants control and to help a young core blossom around him. The Rockets might be more willing to let Anthony soak up looks.

Just don't expect those Rockets to swing a "complicated trade" when Anthony's trip to market seems to have a foregone conclusion.

Jabari Parker

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Parker could be a member of the Chicago Bulls before long.

Given all the drama, it's easy to forget Parker is a restricted free agent. It's perhaps even easier to forget the Milwaukee Bucks might not be interested in matching an offer sheet because of his injury history, which limited him to a maximum of 51 games in a season over the past two years.

Other teams know this and might swoop in—such as his hometown Bulls:

Granted, the Bucks could shock everyone and match a sheet. But the front office there has other long-term extensions down the road to keep in mind, and it speaks volumes the two sides weren't able to grind out an extension before things got to this point.

Parker going to his hometown Bulls would be a fun story. He's a career 49 percent shooter and could grow alongside names such as Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, provided he can shake off the injury bug (two torn ACLs since going pro) and stay on the court.

Should Parker end up getting an offer sheet, the Bucks would have 48 hours to match.

Jimmy Butler

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The divide between Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves seems to be growing.

For those out of the loop while paying attention to LeBron, Butler is apparently mad at the attitudes of some of his teammates. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently reported he "has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns."

It seems way out of left field and is considering Butler still has two years left on his deal, the last being a player option. And over the course of his first season in Minnesota, he played in line with his career averages, putting up 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Alas, Butler turned down an extension offer:

The dramatic side of things will suggest turning down the extension has to do with his comments about teammates, but it's a logistics decision:

Butler will be 29 years old when he opts out and hits free agency, giving him one last shot at a major payday Minnesota can't offer right now.

But after an odd eighth-place finish in the Western Conference a year ago and his frustration with teammates apparent, one has to wonder how long Butler will truly last in Minnesota. It seems like this one is the new headliner on the rumor mill—and it won't soon fade.