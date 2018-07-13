Tokido Wins ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational 2018 Grand Championship

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Tokido walked away from the ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational on Friday in Atlanta with a championship after knocking off Smug in the double-elimination final round.

After obtaining a 2-1 lead in the final match, Tokido was nearly taken to a fifth game before a huge uppercut ended Smug's chances of pulling off a comeback win.

Starting the day with eight competitors, each of the first-round matchups was a clean sweep by Tokido, Daigo, Momochi and Smug.

The semifinal showdown between Smug and Daigo turned into the best contest of the day. They traded the first four games, setting up a winner-take-all fifth. Daigo won the first matchup and had to take one of the final two bouts in the best-of-three series to set up a rematch with Tokido.

With his back against the wall and a life bar nearly drained, Smug unleashed a powerful exhibition of strikes to stun his opponent.

Smug used that momentum to hand Tokido his first three match losses of the playoffs.

Despite that brief setback, Tokido rallied with Akuma as his avatar to become the ELEAGUE's Street Fighter Invitational champion.