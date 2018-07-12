Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Open to Dealing Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, More

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly aren't actively soliciting trade offers for Kevin Love and Kyle Korver, but ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst said Thursday he doesn't believe they are "untouchable" if the right deal pops up.

"I think the Cavs would trade Kevin Love and Kyle Korver but aren't out there peppering teams for trade offers," Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland. "I don't think the Cavs want to trade them, it's just that they aren't untouchable. The only untouchable is Collin Sexton."

That sentiment echoes a report from The Athletic's Jason Lloyd earlier this month that suggested the defending Eastern Conference champions could look to move Love.

"Despite insistence from the organization that they are not interested in trading Love, multiple sources from around the league insist they are indeed open to moving him," Lloyd wrote.

At this point, it would be surprising if the Cavaliers didn't dangle Love in trade talks.

Cleveland is on the verge of rebuilding now that LeBron James has bolted for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the front office could replenish part of its asset stockpile by dealing the five-time All-Star prior to the 2018-19 season.

The Cavaliers could also be motivated to trade Love so they can increase their chances of retaining their 2019 first-round pick, which is owed to the Atlanta Hawks unless it falls inside the top 10 picks.