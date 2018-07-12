Nets Rumors: D'Angelo Russell​, Brooklyn Have Not Discussed Contract Extension

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who's eligible to become a restricted free agent during the 2019 offseason, reportedly haven't begun discussions about a potential contract extension.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported the update Wednesday. The sides have until the start of the 2018-19 NBA season in October to agree on a rookie-scale extension.

Russell enjoyed a solid debut campaign with the Nets after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in June 2017. He averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 48 games. Knee surgery forced him to miss two months of action during the season.

His shooting efficiency remains a concern, though. He connected on just 41.4 percent of his shots from the field, including 32.4 percent from three-point range.

In March 2017, Russell told Brian Lewis of the New York Post he wanted to remain in Brooklyn for the rest of his career.

"I plan on being here for life, so I think that time will happen. I feel like it'll catch up. I won't [lose that time from injury]. Eighty-two games sounds like a lot, but that went by quick. I missed a lot, but it went by fast. Imagine what two or three healthy seasons, which relationships can be built, what creative strategies you and the coaches can create, timing."

Russell, 22, is part of a promising young core with the Nets that also features Spencer Dinwiddie (25), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (23), Caris LeVert (23) and Jarrett Allen (20).

The front office may want to see what the point guard can produce across a full season before committing to a long-term deal, though.