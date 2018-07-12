Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Reportedly Set to Be Offered New Contract

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a new contract offer for star midfielder N'Golo Kante as they look to keep their star out of the clutches of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star wrote that Kante will be offered a new five-year deal worth £200,000 per week, having arrived two years ago from Leicester City for £32 million.

Real and PSG are rumoured to be interested in Kante, but the Blues hope a lucrative new deal will convince him to remain, with Napoli playmaker Jorginho also reportedly close to joining, per Staplehurst.

Chelsea had a miserable defence of their Premier League title last season and finished fifth, but that disappointment couldn't hide the ridiculous heights Kante has reached in a short period, per social manager Joshua Jones:

The 27-year-old is on duty with France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will face Croatia in Sunday's final after playing a crucial role in guiding Les Bleus to the Luzhniki Stadium decider in Moscow, Russia.

Without his recovery skills, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann may not have had the chances to dazzle as much as they have, and he has the identical effect in west London:

As mentioned by Staplehurst, it looks as though former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is set to replace Antonio Conte at the Chelsea helm this summer, but the decision to extend Kante's terms looks like a decision from above.

Kante has revived the deep-lying role that Claude Makelele once made his own at Stamford Bridge, and it's of little wonder the club want to reward one who's had a major impact on the team in such a short space of time.

Writer Zito has been impressed with his performances in Russia and tipped the Frenchman for Golden Ball honours:

If Eden Hazard is to be seen as the face of this Chelsea team, Kante is the legs in the equation and has translated the winning form exhibited at Leicester to his Chelsea tenure.

Retaining his services will be a crucial component if the club are to bounce back to Premier League title contention this term, although their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League may add an air of doubt to his decision.