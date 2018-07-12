Rodney Stuckey Planning Private Workout for NBA Teams in Comeback Bid

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Guard Rodney Stuckey hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season, but he is reportedly eyeing a comeback with the 2018-19 campaign approaching.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Stuckey is looking to return to the league and plans on hosting a private workout for multiple teams on Thursday. The workout will happen in Las Vegas, the site of summer league action this week.

Stuckey entered the league in 2007 when the Detroit Pistons selected him in the first round, and he played for the Pistons and Indiana Pacers for 10 seasons. At his best, he was a formidable scorer in the backcourt and averaged double-digit point totals seven years in a row during his prime.

He posted as many as 16.6 points a night in 2009-10, but his scoring dropped to 7.2 points per game in his final season with the Pacers.

Stuckey is still just 32 years old, but he played a career-worst 17.8 minutes a night in his most recent campaign and has never been a consistent shooter from the outside. He sports a career 30 percent mark from three-point range, something that would need to improve for him to find a consistent role in a contender’s rotation as he gets older and loses some of his spring attacking the basket.

While Stuckey failed to replicate his prime production in Detroit during his time with the Pacers, he could provide veteran leadership and postseason experience (28 playoff games) to a team looking for both entering the 2018-19 campaign.

He is at least going to show teams what he still has left during this workout in Las Vegas after not playing during the 2017-18 season.