Jean Segura, Jesus Aguilar Named to 2018 MLB All-Star Team After Final Vote

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura were selected as Major League Baseball's Final Vote winners in the National League and American League, respectively, on Wednesday night.

Aguilar beat out San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter to earn his first career All-Star nod.

Segura, meanwhile, punched a ticket to his second Midsummer Classic by securing more votes than Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario and Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Aguilar, 28, entered Wednesday night hitting .302 with the National League lead in home runs (23), slugging percentage (.631) and OPS (1.000) for the 55-37 Brewers.

As for Segura, the Mariners infielder is in the midst of a career year at the plate. Through his first 85 games, he's slashed .329/.356/.467 with seven home runs and 47 RBI. By comparison, Segura registered 11 homers and 45 RBI in 125 games a season ago.

Nationals Parks in Washington, D.C., will host the 2018 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.