NFL Supplemental Draft 2018: Sam Beal Headlines Players Selected

David Dermer/Associated Press

Two players came off the board during the 2018 NFL supplemental draft Wednesday.

The New York Giants selected former Western Michigan Broncos cornerback Sam Beal in the third round, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported. The Washington Redskins also selected Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Adonis Alexander, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The New York Post's Paul Schwartz noted the Giants will forfeit a third-round pick in the 2019 draft as a result of using their supplemental pick. The Redskins, likewise, lose a sixth-round pick

Beal was widely expected to be the first player off the board. In three years at Western Michigan, he garnered 65 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, Beal was especially effective in his junior season:

Miller wrote Beal was "the best prospect to enter the league's supplemental draft in a long time." Miller also spoke to an NFL defensive coordinator who described Beal as "long, flexible, fast" and "[fitting] the mold of what we want at outside corner."

Beal joins a Giants defense that allowed the second-most passing yards in 2017 (252.4 per game), though New York was 19th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

The Giants opted against selecting a defensive back in the 2018 draft, while free-agent signings William Gay and Teddy Williams will likely play reserve roles behind Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins.

A third-round pick is a high price to pay for Beal, so the Giants almost certainly envision he'll assume a meaningful role in 2018.

Alexander finished his Virginia Tech career with 91 tackles, seven interceptions and a forced fumble. Virginia Tech confirmed in June he was no longer a member of the team after Alexander announced through his agent he was academically ineligible for the 2018 season.

The Hokies also suspended Alexander in 2016 following an arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Burgundy Blog kept its reaction to Wednesday's move in check:

Unlike the Giants, pass defense was a strength for Washington in 2017. The team was ninth in passing yards allowed (213.8), though Washington had to replace Kendall Fuller after trading him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alexander could compete with Quinton Dunbar and Orlando Scandrick for the starting cornerback spot alongside Josh Norman.

Three other players were eligible for the supplemental draft: Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brandon Bryant, Grand Valley State Lakers running back Martayveus Carter and Oregon State Beavers linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu.