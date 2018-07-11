Andre Ingram Hopes for Lakers Training Camp Invite After LeBron James Signing

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

After making his NBA debut at 32 for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, Andre Ingram doesn't want his days in L.A. to be over.

In an interview with The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Ingram said receiving an invite to the Lakers' training camp "would mean everything."

"There is always the next thing, the next goal," Ingram said. "Training camp is the next thing, then playing well and doing well for your team, then the next thing and the next thing. That is how it always is. Being on the [opening-day] roster would mean just as much as playing those last two games."



Ingram made for a great story to close out the 2017-18 season. He appeared in the Lakers' final two regular-season games, recording 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

A lot changed for the Lakers when they signed LeBron James. His arrival speeds up their timeline to title contention by a few years. As a result, Ingram's age and inexperience don't make him a natural fit for Los Angeles.

With that said, giving him a look in training camp would be a sensible idea for the Lakers.

Floor spacing will be critical for Los Angeles in order to maximize James' effectiveness on offense. Last year, the Lakers were 29th in three-point percentage (.345) and tied for 19th in made threes (10.0 per game). Signing Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson—neither of whom has a career three-point percentage higher than 31 percent—won't solve the problem.

During his 10 seasons in the NBA G League, Ingram hit 46.1 percent of his three-pointers. He could potentially be a three-point specialist in limited minutes off the bench.

Bringing Ingram in to training camp would at least give the Lakers a better idea as to whether his G League shooting numbers can carry over to the NBA.