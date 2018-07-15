World Cup 2018: Final Power Rankings

3 of 15

25. Australia

Australia were a lot better than many expected. Emergency coach Bert van Marwijk installed a framework and solidity to their play that made them competitive in every group game.

Their downfall was goalscoring; the only two they managed were from the spot. The likes of Andrew Nabbout and Robbie Kruse worked hard in open play but fell short on the quality yardstick.

24. Morocco

Morocco were an absolute delight to watch and probably deserved more than the solitary point they managed. They pressed, they passed well, they dribbled aggressively, and they entertained us all.

If only every major chance hadn't fallen to centre-back Medhi Benatia.

23. Germany

It's getting very easy to believe there is in fact a curse at play in the World Cup finals. Germany became the third straight nation to follow up winning the tournament with exiting at the group stage next time around, with Spain and Italy having blazed the trail before them.

They looked an absolute mess strategically, heaping pressure on the centre-backs in a quite remorseless way, and were punished accordingly.

22. Nigeria

Nigeria's opening performance was a real shocker, but a formation change for Game 2 brought about a much better performance and a victory.

They needed only a draw against Argentina in the third game to progress and couldn't manage it, but it's clear there's plenty to build on and work with moving forward in this Super Eagles team.

21. Peru

Like Morocco, Peru picked up plenty of casual fans over the course of the group stage thanks to their exhilarating, attacking style.

They were unfortunate to lose their opening game against Denmark, a result that all but eliminated them, but they kept their heads high and their eyes focused, scoring in and winning Game 3 to the delight of a stadium packed full of White and Red supporters.