Steve Mills, Scott Perry Say Joakim Noah Still with Knicks Amid Buyout Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry and team president Steve Mills said on Tuesday that while they have not been in contact with center Joakim Noah recently, his status with the team remains unchanged.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, the two confirmed Noah is "still on the team" and that he has spoken to new head coach David Fizdale.

Noah, who is owed $37.8 million over the final two years of his deal, told TMZ Sports on Monday that while his future remains uncertain, he is fond of the Big Apple.

"I love New York," he said.

However, that feeling may not be mutual.

The 33-year-old appeared in seven games last season amid rising tensions with former head coach Jeff Hornacek, and Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported in January that the team was "exploring avenues" to part ways with the veteran center.

At this point, the only viable route may be using the stretch provision, given the bloated nature of Noah's contract.

If the Knicks opt to stretch Noah's contract, he will be on their books for $7.5 million annually through 2022.