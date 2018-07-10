Michele Roberts Elected to New 4-Year Term as NBPA Executive Director

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The National Basketball Players Association announced Tuesday that Michele Roberts has been re-elected to serve another four-year term as the organization's executive director.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who also serves as NBPA president, made the announcement during a press conference in Las Vegas.

"I am honored that the players have put their trust in me for another four years," Roberts said. "I look forward to continuing to serve the best interests of the players by using my voice and my position to advocate on their behalf."

Roberts has served as the NBPA's executive director since July 2014, when she was appointed to succeed Billy Hunter.

Since then, she has played an instrumental role in representing the players' interests in negotiations with the league and its owners. Specifically, she was a key voice in negotiations throughout 2016 that eventually spawned a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement before the sides were able to opt out of the existing deal.

The new CBA contains a mutual opt-out clause in 2022, and Roberts confirmed Tuesday that she is open to discussing the parameters of the next agreement with the NBA before that deadline arrives, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell.

Furthermore, Roberts suggested the NBA and NBPA could be inching closer toward a resolution regarding the league's minimum age. According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, Roberts told reporters to "stay tuned" and that she expects some developments in "the next few months."



ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported last month that the league's new eligibility rules, including the potential removal of the one-and-done rule, could be in place as early as 2021.