Grayson Allen out Indefinitely with Injury; Grizzlies G to Make Full Recovery

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday guard Grayson Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a hip injury during Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

The injury will require offloading to heal, but the team believes he will make a full recovery.

Allen landing awkwardly on his left leg during the game against the Pistons, eventually leaving after just six minutes of action. He didn't play Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

The 6'5", 198-pound guard has had to deal with the occasional issue in recent years. He underwent ankle surgery last offseason, and he missed time as a rookie due to an ankle sprain. He wound up making 38 appearances for the Utah Jazz last season as he split time between the NBA and the G League.

He left a Dec. 9 contest this season with an ankle injury.

Utah used a 2018 first-round pick on Allen in hopes that he would provide needed perimeter shooting. However, he wound up averaging just 5.6 points per game in his first year while shooting 37.6 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from three-point range.

Allen was traded to Memphis in July in the Mike Conley Jr. deal.

The 24-year-old is averaging 7.4 points on 44.9 percent shooting, including 36.3 percent from three-point range, in 30 games in his first season with the Grizzlies.

Losing Allen to injury would give rookie point guard Ja Morant one less perimeter threat to work with—and this was a team that struggled from beyond the arc a season ago. Dillon Brooks led all returning Grizzlies players in three-point shooting last season at 37.5 percent.