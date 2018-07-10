Ex-Louisville Players Sue NCAA over Vacated 2012, 2013 Seasons

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A group of former University of Louisville basketball players is reportedly filing a lawsuit against the NCAA for vacating the Cardinals' 2012 and 2013 seasons because of ineligible players.

On Tuesday, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported Luke Hancock, who was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2013 Final Four when the Cards won the later-vacated national title, is among the former student-athletes involved in the suit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.