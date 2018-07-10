Chelsea Reportedly Face Borussia Dortmund Competition for Jean Michael Seri

FRANCK PENNANT/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms with Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri but appear set to face competition from Borussia Dortmund to secure the player.

According to French journalist Manu Lonjon (h/t the Daily Star), the Blues have struck terms with Seri. However, the deal could be being held up due to the ongoing issues with owner Roman Abramovich's visa.

While Seri is said to be happy to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, there is now a danger of rivals muscling in on the deal. According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, Borussia Dortmund are poised to meet the player to discuss a switch:

According to the Daily Star, Seri has a £35 million release clause in his contract that is set to expire later this summer.

As reported by BBC, Abramovich has withdrawn his application for a United Kingdom visa following its expiration.

Chelsea are also in an uncertain situation regarding their manager, with Maurizio Sarri linked with the role occupied by Antonio Conte. As noted by Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, despite all the rumours, Conte was in place for training on Monday:

Blues supporters will be hoping the issues away from the field don't prevent the team from getting some business done in the transfer market. All the indicators are that Seri would be a smart capture.

In three seasons at Nice he's made major developments as a player. As these numbers illustrate, not only is he always seeking to get on the ball, Seri rarely gives possession away:

Next to someone like N'Golo Kante, who is a midfielder who seeks to disrupt rather than distribute, Seri would be a fine purchase for the Blues.

If Napoli coach Sarri was to come in, he'd also be an ideal player for the Italian's system. At Napoli the manager sought to get his team building possession from the back, through midfield and into dangerous forward players. That style requires a playmaker who can knit these moves together, like Seri.

With that in mind, James Robson of the Manchester Evening News said last month that Seri is a player Manchester City have looked at:

Dortmund will also be appealing. Not only are they a huge club, the Bundesliga outfit appointed Lucien Favre as manager this summer, a coach who got the best out of Seri in the previous two terms at Nice.

At the moment, it's unclear who will be in the dugout at Chelsea next season. While the Blues may have the edge in terms of the financial package they can give Seri, there's a sense of uncertainty swirling around the club at the moment.