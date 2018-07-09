AFC Executive: Rob Gronkowski Is Available in Trade Until TE Gets New Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided to put retirement on hold for now, but it still remains to be seen whether he will be wearing a New England Patriots uniform in 2018.

Some around the NFL believe Gronkowski is available until he works out a new deal with New England.

"Where's the restructure of his contract?" an AFC personnel executive said, via the Boston Sports Journal's Greg A. Bedard (h/t WEEI's Ryan Hannable). "Until that's done, I think he's still available. I wouldn't be surprised if Belichick is going to test Gronk's buy-in with the contract."

