WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

Before the roster can have the biggest party of the summer in August with SummerSlam, they have to suffer through the danger of the Extreme Rules 2018 pay-per-view.

All but two titles were scheduled to be on the line, with five gimmick matches to spice things up.

Even a rather bland feud like Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley was at least advertised as having a lot of hype to it, with WWE promising that there was major potential behind it.

As always, any WWE event has the ability to be great, awful, or any mix of of the sort, no matter what the build was.

Now that Extreme Rules 2018 is in the bag, it's time for us to look back on what transpired and assess the top highlights and most unfortunate low points of Sunday night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the segments that stood out as the biggest pros and cons of WWE's latest pay-per-view.