Giannis on Winning NBA MVP: 'A Goal That Makes Me Work Hard Every Single Day'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said trying to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award is "a goal that makes me work hard every single day."

The two-time All-Star selection told Spanish outlet Marca (via EuroHoops.net) he wants to put himself among the sport's elite players.

"You can only win this award if you do your best," he said. "An example is LeBron [James], who has made his teammates better, even if he was not in the best team. The same thing goes for James Harden. You have to win games and make your teammates better if you want to win it."

Antetokounmpo is well one his way to seriously contending for the MVP honor.

The 23-year-old Greece native averaged 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks for the Bucks last season to further establish himself as one of the NBA's most well-rounded players.

He ranked fifth in the league in player efficiency rating behind only Harden, James, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry, per ESPN.com.

The Greek Freak will certainly have to play at an MVP level during the 2018-19 campaign if the Bucks are going to take advantage of a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference following James' departure to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.