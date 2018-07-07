Mark Reynolds Carries Nationals Offense with 10 RBI, 2 HR vs. Marlins

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: Mark Reynolds #14 of the Washington Nationals hits a three run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on July 07, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds accounted for more than half of his team's runs as the Nationals hammered the Miami Marlins 18-4 on Saturday night.

Reynolds finished the game 5-for-5 with two home runs and 10 RBI:

Reynolds' 10 RBI tie a franchise record. Anthony Rendon drove in 10 runs in Washington's 23-5 victory over the New York Mets on April 30, 2017.

The Nationals noted Reynolds has enjoyed a pretty successful past couple of days:

The 34-year-old only signed a minor league deal with Washington in the offseason but has provided solid value in a limited role with the team. After Saturday, he's batting .292 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 37 games.

The Nationals will need Reynolds to continue delivering at the plate as they look to close a five-game gap on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who are tied for first in the National League East.

Related

    Report: Dodgers Among 7 Potential Suitors for Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Dodgers Among 7 Potential Suitors for Machado

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros Call Up Top Prospect Tucker

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Call Up Top Prospect Tucker

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Reynolds' Pinch HR in 9th Lifts Nationals Over Marlins 3-2

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Reynolds' Pinch HR in 9th Lifts Nationals Over Marlins 3-2

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Joe Ross and Strasburg Complete Simulated Games

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Joe Ross and Strasburg Complete Simulated Games

    The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
    via The Washington Times