World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After Quarter-Finals

0 of 7

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

All of a sudden, we're down to four candidates. The 2018 World Cup finals have flown by, and France, Belgium, England and Croatia have a chance of winning it.

With the quarter-finals done, it's time to update our World Cup 100—a position-by-position ranking of the top-performing players in Russia.

We've watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each spot and crowned the kings of each. It will be updated after every round of matches, so keep your eyes peeled for future editions.

Bear in mind that only performances at these World Cup finals were considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing. Play well in Russia and be rewarded; don't, and you won't find your name here.

In terms of categorising player positions, we've introduced the following rule:

If a player has played multiple positions, then he is placed in the one he's played the most minutes in.

If he has played the same number of minutes in two separate positions, then he is placed in the one he played in most recently.

Because of team eliminations and rotating lineups, some players have played one more match than others. In such instances, those who have kept consistently higher performances over a larger number of games were rewarded with a higher rank.

You can view the previous edition here.