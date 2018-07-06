Yankees Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas on New York's Radar

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas reportedly has a number of suitors around baseball, with the New York Yankees showing interest, though perhaps not at the position you'd expect.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, "Multiple teams are interested in Moustakas as a first baseman, sources told MLB.com Thursday, and the Yankees are among the clubs that have considered trading for Moustakas and moving him across the diamond."

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have also shown interest in Moustakas, per Morosi.

The Yankees could use an upgrade at first base. Greg Bird is hitting just .200 with five homers and nine RBI, while Neil Walker has also struggled, hitting .188 with two homers and 15 RBI. With Walker now bumped to second during Gleyber Torres' time on the disabled list, the Yankees suddenly look thin on the right side of the infield.

Moustakas has played just two games at first base for the Royals this season and has spent his entire career at the hot corner. If nothing else, he would provide an offensive upgrade over Bird. Moustakas is hitting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBI. Last season, the 29-year-old bashed career highs in home runs (38) and RBI (85).

Acquiring Moustakas and getting back Torres from injury would provide one of baseball's most dangerous lineups with an upgrade over the Bird-Walker pairing. There may be a transition for the long-time third baseman, but the improvement at the plate would make up for any initial awkwardness in the field.