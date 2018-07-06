Real Madrid Neymar Interest 'Reactivated' Amid Cristiano Ronaldo Exit Rumours

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar amid continued speculation Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave the club for Juventus.

As David G. Medina of Marca noted, Neymar has been a long-term target for club president Florentino Perez, who may step up his efforts to sign the Brazil international if Ronaldo moves.

"A name, just a name, seems to have the necessary strength for Real Madrid to withstand the tremendous blow it will receive when Ronaldo, their big star, leaves for Juventus—but only because that name is Neymar," Medina said.

According to the report, PSG would be reluctant to sell Neymar this summer given they spent a world-record amount to sign the player from Barcelona a year ago.

It's also suggested that a starring performance from the forward in the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup could strengthen PSG's resolve to keep Neymar around. Brazil take on Belgium on Friday evening in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Having endured a slow start to the tournament, Neymar has gradually found his groove in Russia.

Football writer Karl Matchett detailed how important the forward has been and how well he fares statistically in comparison to another star of the competition:

Madrid saw fit to comment on reports of their interest in the player recently. Los Blancos put out an official statement dismissing a story from TVE that an offer has been made to the Ligue 1 side for the 26-year-old.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC noted it's not the first time the two parties have been linked:

If Ronaldo does move on this summer, it would leave Madrid in a difficult situation. While they have a number of fine attackers, their No. 7 is one of the world's best players and has proved decisive for many years for the club.

Even at 33, Ronaldo was a crucial part of the Madrid side last year. While he may not be as influential as someone like Neymar in general play, in terms of finding space in the box and sticking chances away, there aren't many better.

There's also a commercial element to consider when it comes to names as big as Ronaldo:

Replacing Ronaldo would be a massive challenge for the Madrid hierarchy. Not only is he still an excellent player, but he's also a legendary figure in Los Blancos' history. Neymar is arguably the only forward who's signing would placate supporters if Real's all-time top scorer leaves.

Yet Neymar has only been at PSG for a year and missed the past three months of the previous season through injury. With that in mind, it would surely take an extraordinary offer from Madrid before the French side would consider a sale.