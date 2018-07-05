Dana White: Max Holloway Won't Fight in UFC 'Anytime Soon' Due to Concussion

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White ruled out an expedient return to the Octagon for Max Holloway after the featherweight champion was pulled from the UFC 226 card.

"There's no way this guy is going to fight anytime soon," White said Thursday, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Helwani shared a statement from Holloway's team Wednesday that said the fighter was suffering from "concussion-like symptoms":

