Dana White: Max Holloway Won't Fight in UFC 'Anytime Soon' Due to Concussion

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, Max Holloway warms up before fighting Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 194 in Las Vegas. The UFC takes another step toward filling Conor McGregor's sizable featherweight shoes when Max Holloway takes on Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC 206 on Saturday night in Toronto. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White ruled out an expedient return to the Octagon for Max Holloway after the featherweight champion was pulled from the UFC 226 card.

"There's no way this guy is going to fight anytime soon," White said Thursday, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Helwani shared a statement from Holloway's team Wednesday that said the fighter was suffering from "concussion-like symptoms":

     

