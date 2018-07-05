Mets Trade Rumors: New York 'Cooling' on Dealing Jacob DeGrom, Noah Syndergaard

G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly no longer looking to move starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard before the 2018 MLB non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

On Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY reported the Mets' plans ahead of the deadline have "shifted considerably," with the front office telling other teams the standout starters are "not really available" at this stage.

New York could still end up moving members of its rotation over the next four weeks, but Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler are now the leading candidates, per Martino.

DeGrom leads MLB with a 1.84 ERA through 17 starts. The 30-year-old ace also owns a 1.02 WHIP and has struck out 134 batters in 107.1 innings. His 5-4 record, despite those outstanding numbers, spotlights what's become a forgettable first half for the Mets, who own a 34-49 record.

"It's frustrating when we lose, when I'm pitching or anybody else is," he told reporters last month, noting the players tried to remain positive. "We don't like losing baseball games, and we've had a tough stretch."

Syndergaard has been limited to 11 starts because of a finger injury but has pitched well when healthy. He's compiled a 3.06 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.

Although either pitcher would command a significant return of prospects should the Mets turn their focus toward a rebuild, it appears the front office will wait until after the season to make any major decisions about the future of its staff.

In particular, Martino noted Syndergaard figures to generate "many rumors this winter."

Keeping both front-line starters would give the Mets a better chance of making a second-half surge. The team's margin for error is already incredibly thin if it wants to make a playoff push, though.