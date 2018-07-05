Nick Diaz on May Arrest for Domestic Violence: 'I Was Framed'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Nick Diaz said he was "framed" in response to a question about allegations he strangled a woman and forced her to the ground in a Las Vegas residence in May.

Diaz spoke to TMZ Sports about the situation on Wednesday. He was arrested May 24 and charged with felony domestic battery.

Steven Marrocco of MMAJunkie reported that officers arrested Diaz after their investigation determined he was the "primary physical aggressor." They responded to a call from a woman, who was found "visibly in a large amount of pain and could not walk."

The 34-year-old California native faces up to five years in prison on the domestic violence by strangulation charge, per Marrocco. He's also charged with a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

The next court date in the case is July 10.

Diaz last fought in the UFC in January 2015 against Anderson Silva in a defeat eventually overturned to a no-contest after both fighters failed drug tests. He told TMZ Sports he's considering a potential MMA return to face Georges St-Pierre in 2019.