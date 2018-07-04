Max Holloway Out for UFC 226 Fight vs. Brian Ortega with Concussion Symptoms

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

With his belt at his side, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway reacts to a reporter's question during UFC223's media event, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in New York, ahead of his UFC lightweight title fight against Max Nurmamogedov, Saturday, April 7th at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

UFC will have to find a new co-main event for Saturday's UFC 226 show after Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega.

In a statement to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Hollway's team said the UFC featherweight champion had concussion-like symptoms:

Helwani added Ortega was just made aware of Holloway's injury, and it's unclear if he will have a replacement fight on the card.

Holloway was scheduled to be making his second title defense against Ortega, who is 14-0 with one no-contest in his mixed martial arts career.

Since losing back-to-back fights against Dennis Bermudez and Conor McGregor in 2013, Holloway has been on the hottest run of his career. The 26-year-old is riding a 12-fight winning streak that includes consecutive victories over Jose Aldo in 2017.

Holloway won the interim UFC featherweight title at UFC 206 by defeating Anthony Pettis before unifying the championship with a win over Aldo at UFC 212.

UFC 226 will be headlined by Stipe Miocic defending the heavyweight championship against Daniel Cormier.

Related

    Expert Main Card Picks for UFC 226

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Expert Main Card Picks for UFC 226

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Stipe Miocic Reacts to LeBron Leaving Cleveland Again

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Stipe Miocic Reacts to LeBron Leaving Cleveland Again

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Adesanya Says Romero Is ‘gaming the System’ with Weight Cuts

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Adesanya Says Romero Is ‘gaming the System’ with Weight Cuts

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Rousey: Gone in 16 Seconds, a UFC Hall of Fame Story

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Rousey: Gone in 16 Seconds, a UFC Hall of Fame Story

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow