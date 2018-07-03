Report: Aaron Jones Suspended 2 Games for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 22: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reportedly has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 season. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones' suspension stems from a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

Jones had off-field problems during his rookie season in 2017. He pleaded no contest in February after being cited for driving with a controlled substance in his system in exchange for dismissal of tickets for speeding and operating without a license.

"I spoke to Aaron after the incident," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters in November. "It's been a while since, I don’t recall the date. He made a mistake, and I know it's a pending legal situation. But yes, I am aware of it."

The 23-year-old Jones tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns last season. He finished second with 81 carries and 448 yards, and his 5.5 yards per carry ranked fifth among all players with at least 50 attempts. 

Jones will be eligible to return for the Packers' Week 3 game against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 23.

