Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield Highlight 'Madden NFL 19' Rookie Ratings

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"Madden NFL 19" released its rookie ratings Tuesday, with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield standing out as two of the top first-year players.

Both Barkley and Mayfield received ratings of 82 and 81, respectively, but Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson received the highest among rookies at 83.

Indy selected Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, while Mayfield went first and Barkley second.

Rounding out the top five are Chicago Bears middle linebacker Roquan Smith at 81 and Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb at 80.

"Madden NFL 19" also broke down the top rookies by position at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, as well as on the defensive side of the ball.

Mayfield leads all signal-callers, followed by Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (79), Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals (78), Sam Darnold of the New York Jets (75) and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (74).

Madden also noted that Jackson is the fastest quarterback with 91 speed.

The EA Sports Madden NFL Twitter account released a video of rookies predicting their ratings, and it included both Mayfield and Allen playfully taking issue with some of the decisions:

Barkley also wasn't a big fan of his catch-ability rating, but he is the top running back by far, followed by Derrius Guice of the Washington Redskins (78), Ronald Jones II of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (77), Sony Michel of the New England Patriots (77) and Nick Chubb of the Browns (76).

Things are a bit more competitive among the wideouts, with Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons and D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers tying for the lead at 77. Dante Pettis of the San Francisco 49ers (76), Courtland Sutton of the Broncos (75) and Anthony Miller of the Chicago Bears (74) round out the top five.

On defense, Smith is first, while Chubb, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward are tied at 80. Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea completes the top five at 79.

"Madden NFL 19" will hit shelves Aug. 10, while the "Hall of Fame Edition" can be had three days earlier as part of EA Sports' early-access program.