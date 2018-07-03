Manchester City Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Deal Close in Latest Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly sign long-term attacking target Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City before the end of the week.

According to Sky Sports News, all that remains is for Mahrez, 27, to complete a medical as the deal is all but agreed between the two clubs, with City set to shell out around £60 million for the winger.

