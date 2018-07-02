Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart Is Boston's 'Top Priority' in Free Agency

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart remains a restricted free agent, but the Boston Celtics reportedly don't want to let him get away.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, "Smart's free agency could linger for a while as he waits for a big-money offer. But have been hearing that he absolutely remains the Cs' top priority of the offseason."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.