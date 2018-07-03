MLB All-Star Voting 2018: Predictions for AL and NL Starting Rosters

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Although the MLB All-Star Game rosters aren't finalized, there are a few players who appear to be guaranteed a trip to Nationals Park for the July 17 contest.

A handful of players have overwhelming advantages in fan voting that should secure their spots in the starting lineup in Washington, D.C.

However, there are plenty of races for starting positions that could go in a few different directions, especially if a fanbase gets behind one player to push him to the top of the voting leaderboard.

Below is a look at where the current voting tally stands and who should take the field as starters for the American League and National League teams.

Voting Update

Starting Lineup Predictions

American League

Catcher: Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay

First Base: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston

Third Base: Alex Bregman, Houston

Shortstop: Manny Machado, Baltimore

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Boston

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts leads all players with over three million fan votes, which makes him the closest thing to a lock for the American League starting lineup.

Fellow outfielders Mike Trout and Aaron Judge appear to be in good shape as well, as the latter leads fourth-place outfielder George Springer by just under a million votes.

Jose Altuve and J.D. Martinez hold significant leads, with the closest competitors to each of them in the fan vote totaling less than a million votes.

The competition during the final few days of voting comes at first base, third base, shortstop and catcher.

The biggest surge in voting could come from the Houston Astros fanbase in support of Alex Bregman, who hit 11 home runs in June and is 800,000 votes behind Jose Ramirez.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Although it's a large gap to make up, Bregman's play warrants a push up the standings, and if that occurs, the Astros would join the Red Sox as the only teams with multiple starters in the AL lineup.

Houston could close strong at first base and shortstop as well, but the popularity of Jose Abreu and Manny Machado should be enough to hold off Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa.

At catcher, Wilson Ramos is a surprise sight at the top of the voting, especially given the perceived lack of interest in baseball in Tampa.

Ramos will face a challenge from Gary Sanchez and the passionate Yankees fans, but he'll be rewarded for his strong season with a starting spot in the ballpark he used to call home.

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

Outfield: Nick Markakis, Atlanta

Outfield: Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Bryce Harper, Washington

Atlanta Braves fans have come out in force during the voting process, as three Braves lead at their respective positions and first baseman Freddie Freeman has the most votes of any NL player.

Freeman is one of five players with over two million votes, with Nick Markakis, Matt Kemp, Nolan Arenado and Brandon Crawford being the others.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With those five players looking like locks to start, it appears three spots are up for grabs in the final week of voting.

Catcher is the most contentious race, as Buster Posey, Willson Contreras and Kurt Suzuki are separated by 210,000 votes.

Posey is a five-time All-Star selection, and he is one of the most notable players on the entire NL ballot. But with Contreras sitting in the best position to represent the Cubs in the starting lineup, Chicago fans could make a late push to force him in over Posey.

Braves rookie Ozzie Albies holds a healthy lead over Scooter Gennett at second base, but there's a chance Reds fans get behind one of the few positive stories of their season and help the Cincinnati Reds man make up a difference of 190,000 votes.

The only other potential spot where change could occur is the third outfield position, but it's hard to believe Bryce Harper won't start the All-Star Game in his home stadium no matter how much of a push Rockies fans give Charlie Blackmon.

