Report: Alexander Gustafsson, Volkan Oezdemir Agree to Fight at UFC 227

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 28: Alexander Gustafsson after his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ericsson Globe on May 28, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir reached an agreement for a fight at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported Monday.

It will be Gustafsson's first bout in over a year. He defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 in May 2017. Oezdemir, meanwhile, lost to Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ortiz vs. Liddell Fight Announced by Oscar de la Hoya

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Ortiz vs. Liddell Fight Announced by Oscar de la Hoya

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Miocic on Possible Jones Fight: ‘I’ll Fight Anyone, Honestly’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Miocic on Possible Jones Fight: ‘I’ll Fight Anyone, Honestly’

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Ngannou Says He Has 'All' Advantages Over Lewis

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Ngannou Says He Has 'All' Advantages Over Lewis

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    USADA's 3rd Anniversary Brings Complicated Questions

    MMA logo
    MMA

    USADA's 3rd Anniversary Brings Complicated Questions

    Ben Fowlkes
    via MMAjunkie