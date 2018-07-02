Lakers Rumors: LA Renounces Julius Randle, Makes Him Unrestricted Free Agent

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly renounced the rights to restricted free agent Julius Randle on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, making him an unrestricted free agent.    

By doing so, the Lakers cleared his $12.4 million cap hold off the books, per Spotrac. But the team also gave up the right to match any offers Randle receives in free agency, which adds to the likelihood of him playing elsewhere next season. 

The Lakers are certainly making moves. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports also reported Monday that the Lakers have come to terms with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo on a one-year, $9 million deal. He'll be joining LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee, all of whom have already agreed to deals with the Lakers this offseason.

                  

