NFL Rumors: Teams Will Be Allowed to Wear Alternative Jerseys 3 Times

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion, right, hands the ball off to Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL is relaxing its jersey rules—at least a little bit.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported NFL teams will now be allowed to wear their alternates on three occasions during the 2018 season.

Teams were previously limited to only two opportunities to wear an alternate or color rush uniform.

The upshot is clear. The more often a team wears their alternate, the more likely fans are to feel comfortable purchasing it. Alternates are often off the beaten path a little bit from the standard uniforms and allow for some fun flair.

In the case of the Los Angeles Rams, it actually allows their uniforms to make some sense. As Breer points out, the new alternate policy will allow the Rams to wear matching uniforms three times next season. The Rams are currently stuck with an odd mismatched uniform as they're attempting to phase out gold over time.

Their helmets are currently blue and white, but their jerseys still have the gold coloring leftover from their time in St. Louis. The Rams are expected to debut new uniforms in either 2019 or 2020.

