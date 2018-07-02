Lonzo Ball on LeBron James: 'Crazy' to Be Able to Play with 'Favorite Player'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 121-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Add Lonzo Ball to the list of people ecstatic to see LeBron James agree to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Ball said James coming to Los Angeles is "crazy" and that it gives him an opportunity to play alongside his "favorite player."

After the Cleveland Cavaliers' 121-112 win over the Lakers in December, James approached Ball and delivered a message to the 20-year-old that one of the cameras on the court captured.

"Find your zone and just stay f--king locked in," James said. "The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. Just be aggressive every single day. It's white noise to you. That's all it is, all right? Let's go."

Ball went through his share of ups and downs during his rookie season. He missed 30 games because of injuries and made just 36 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Playing next to James, who commands a lot of attention from opposing defenses, can only help Ball live up to the potential Los Angeles had for him after he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick last year.

Related

    5-on-5 Roundtable: LeBron's Legacy

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    5-on-5 Roundtable: LeBron's Legacy

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    NBA's Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Gives Lakers the Star Power They Have Been Lacking

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Gives Lakers the Star Power They Have Been Lacking

    Bill Plaschke
    via latimes.com

    LeBron Bets He Can Add to Legacy in Los Angeles

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Bets He Can Add to Legacy in Los Angeles

    Kurt Helin
    via ProBasketballTalk