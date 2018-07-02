Lakers News: Season Ticket Prices Skyrocket After LeBron James Signing

Chris Elise/Getty Images

As if getting tickets to Los Angeles Lakers wasn't hard enough before, Lakers games are about to become the hottest event in the city after LeBron James agreed to join the team.

On Sunday, Klutch Sports Group confirmed James will sign a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers. Not surprisingly, the price for Lakers tickets almost immediately spiked.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the cheapest season tickets on StubHub went from $3,499 apiece to $5,800 on the basis of James' decision. One fan spent $188,781 to purchase four season tickets, which doesn't include potential playoff games.

At the other end of the spectrum, those who have a season-long commitment to the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2018-19 are seriously out of luck. Rovell noted the Cavs required those purchasing tickets on the floor and at center court to commit for three years.