Salah Mejri Re-Signs with Mavericks After DeAndre Jordan Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri (50) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 105-102. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are bringing backup center Salah Mejri back next season after he re-signed with the team Sunday. 

Mejri's representatives at Priority Sports announced his new deal. 

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Mejri's deal is for one year and the league minimum salary. The 32-year-old briefly played with Real Madrid in 2015 at the same time as Luka Doncic, who will now be his teammate in Dallas. 

The league minimum for a player with three years of experience is $1,567,007, per Hoops Rumors

Mejri's signing comes after the Mavs reached a verbal agreement with DeAndre Jordan on a one-year, $24.1 million deal at the start of free agency, per Stein

In 168 games with the Mavs over the past three seasons, Mejri averaged 3.3 points and four rebounds per contest. He will likely serve as Jordan's primary backup when the 2018-19 season begins. 

