Report: Execs Think LeBron James Has Chosen Lakers, 'Indecision Is All Theater'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James is going to be a Los Angeles Laker—at least according to the thought process of some NBA executives.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported some league executives believe LeBron has already chosen the Lakers and that his "indecision is all theater."

James, 33, opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. His representation has been meeting with teams since the free-agency period began at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday.

        

