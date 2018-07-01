Report: Execs Think LeBron James Has Chosen Lakers, 'Indecision Is All Theater'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James is going to be a Los Angeles Laker—at least according to the thought process of some NBA executives.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported some league executives believe LeBron has already chosen the Lakers and that his "indecision is all theater."

James, 33, opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. His representation has been meeting with teams since the free-agency period began at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday.

