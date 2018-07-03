Report: Kevon Looney Agrees to Re-Sign with Warriors on 1-Year Contract

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Despite testing the free-agent waters, Kevon Looney is going back to the Golden State Warriors after the two sides agreed Tuesday to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Golden State selected Looney with the No. 30 overall pick in 2015. He hasn't received much playing time in his first three NBA seasons, although he averaged a career-high 13.8 minutes per game last year.

In October, the Warriors declined Looney's fourth-year option to make him an unrestricted free agent.

Since Looney started his NBA career on a perennial title contender, he seemed conflicted about what free agency might have to offer him.

"They always tell me if somebody comes and gives me a better offer, you should take it," he said, per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group in April. "But this is a team where it's all about winning. I'd love to be here and be a part of this. It's something to think about, for sure."

The allure of playing for an organization that won back-to-back titles was too much for Looney to turn down, it seems.

The Warriors may never have a ton of minutes to offer him, but head coach Steve Kerr was able to integrate him more last season. He wound up averaging 10.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Looney has been a small part of the Warriors' success over the past three seasons, but he's a versatile hybrid big who can offer some relief behind DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell.