Colombia vs. England: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

In what promises to be one of the most entertaining 2018 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 fixtures, Colombia take on England on Tuesday.

Both sides showed in the group stage they have so much to offer in attack, as they each played some incisive football. The challenge for both sides now will be to replicate those standards amid the pressure of knockout football.

For the winners of this match a meeting with either Switzerland or Sweden awaits in the quarter-finals. And while neither of those outfits should be dismissed, there's no doubt a favourable path to the semi-finals is on the cards.

The final game before the last eight gets under way should be a cracker. Here is the latest team news, the broadcast information and a preview of the contest.

Team News

The big concern for Colombia manager Jose Pekerman heading into the game is the fitness of James Rodriguez, who hobbled out of the previous match against Senegal.

Gareth Southgate has Dele Alli fit again, and while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has performed well in the last two games, the extra experience and potency of the Tottenham Hotspur man should see him get the nod.

Likely Colombia XI: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe; Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez; Radamel Falcao

Likely Englad XI: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Date: Tuesday, July 3

Time: 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Colombian hearts sank when Rodriguez trudged out of the game against Senegal, especially because at that point the team's progression to the knockout stages was not sealed.

However, some unlikely heroes in the form of Quintero and Mina, who has scored two goals from centre-back at this tournament, continued their excellent World Cup to help Los Cafeteros get by.

Quintero has had a massive role for Colombia, and if Rodriguez is absent or not fully fit, a huge amount of creative responsibility will fall on his shoulders again.

As we can see, he is helping fill the void that has been left by Rodriguez's fitness issues:

Even without their star No. 10, there are plenty of attacking stars for England to worry about in the shape of Quintero, Falcao and Cuadrado. But the Three Lions have many weapons of their own too.

After strong starts to the World Cup, the likes of Kane, Lingard and Sterling were all rested for the third group game against Belgium, meaning they should be raring to go against the South Americans.

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

While there was much debate about whether the Three Lions should have rotated for the 1-0 loss to the Red Devils, broadcaster Jacqui Oatley outlined how this may work to England's benefit:

In Kane, they have the hottest striker in the tournament as things stand. As noted by journalist Tom Williams, the Spurs star has adapted to life on this stage quickly:

Occasionally these types of matches can be cagey, although England and Colombia have shown in recent years they are teams who are at their best when on the front foot.

That should make for an enterprising game at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, with plenty of segments of end-to-end play.

In the end, the fact England's talisman is well-rested and in form and Colombia's star man is struggling with fitness woes will give the Three Lions the edge in an entertaining game.

Prediction: Colombia 1-3 England