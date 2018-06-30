DeAndre Jordan Free-Agency Rumors: Mavericks to Talk with Star When FA Opens

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to land DeAndre Jordan back in 2015, but they are ready to make a run at the All-Star center.

Jordan officially opted out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, making him a free agent once again. Now, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz is reporting that the veteran big man will meet with Dallas once free agency officially begins on July 1 at midnight ET.

As the New York Times' Marc Stein reported earlier in the week, the Mavericks and the Clippers held trade talks involving Jordan. However, the teams could not reach an agreement on a swap, with Stein noting Dallas did not want to give up draft picks in a deal.

With no trade completed, Jordan opted for free agency, clearing a new path for him to go to Dallas.

Stein also reported that the Golden State Warriors will explore the idea of bringing the center to the Bay Area. But given their lack of available cash, it appears as though they would be a long shot, at best.

Of course, it was just three years ago that Jordan had verbally committed to the Mavericks. He wound up getting cold feet and decided to re-sign in L.A. But not before being a part of chaos, which was later profiled by ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon.

The fiasco later resulted in an apology:

Even though Mavericks owner Mark Cuban initially blew off the apology, it appears as though both sides are ready to make a deal happen.

Jordan averaged 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game last season. He has missed just 13 games over the past eight seasons.

Since being a second-round pick back in 2008, he has spent his entire career in a Clippers uniform. However, the Lob City era quickly came to an end over the past year, with both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin being traded.