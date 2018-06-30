NBA Free-Agency Rumors: Derrick Favors, Jazz to Meet Sunday in Atlanta

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz will reportedly meet with free-agent power forward Derrick Favors in Atlanta on Sunday, according to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Favors has spent parts of eight seasons with the Jazz, but he can start negotiating with all teams Sunday as an unrestricted free agent.

After struggling at times in 2016-17, the 26-year-old Favors was resurgent last season, as he averaged 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting a career-best 56.3 percent from the field.

Favors thrived while playing alongside center Rudy Gobert, and he filled in admirably at center when Gobert was on the shelf.

During the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns, Favors averaged over 16 points and eight rebounds per game.

For his career, Favors averages 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest, and he has also put up 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26 career playoff games.

Favors has played nearly his entire career with the Jazz aside from his first 56 games. The then-New Jersey Nets selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Georgia Tech before trading him to Utah during his rookie season as part of the Deron Williams deal.

The 6'10" big man is a key cog for a Jazz team that reached the second round of the playoffs last season despite losing small forward Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Utah doesn't have much frontcourt depth behind Favors and Gobert, as Jonas Jerebko, Ekpe Udoh and Tony Bradley combined to average just 9.3 points per game last season.

If the Jazz fail to re-sign Favors or add a suitable replacement, it will likely force them to go small next season with Jae Crowder at power forward and Joe Ingles at small forward.