NBA Free-Agency Rumors: Suns Favored to Poach Fred VanVleet from Raptors

David Goldman/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly considered the biggest threat to poach restricted free agent Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg added that while retaining the point guard is a "top priority" for the Raptors, a team like the Suns could potentially put Toronto in a difficult position by backloading a four-year offer sheet.

The 24-year-old VanVleet is coming off a productive season, as he averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game coming off the bench.

VanVleet finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting, and he also received some votes for the NBA's Most Improved Player.

As an undrafted rookie in 2016-17, the former Wichita State standout played sparingly and averaged just 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest.

The Suns would benefit from a player of VanVleet's ilk due to the change their backcourt is undergoing.

While starting point guard Brandon Knight is set to return in 2018-19 after missing all of last season due to injury, Elfrid Payton is an unrestricted free agent, and Tyler Ulis will reportedly be waived, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns did select French point guard Elie Okobo with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, but due to his inexperience and the fact that Knight is coming back from a torn ACL, another reliable point guard is needed.

VanVleet fits the bill, and at just 24 years of age, it is entirely possible that his best years are yet to come.

If the Raptors lose VanVleet, then Delon Wright would become the clear backup point guard to All-Star Kyle Lowry.

The 2015 first-round pick showed improvement last season, but he isn't as gritty or defensively capable as VanVleet.

Since the Raptors have nearly $59 million tied up in Lowry and DeMar DeRozan next season, and another $38 million when taking Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas into account, they are ripe for the picking when it comes to offer sheets.

Although the Raptors have the right to match any offer, Lewenberg noted that a backloaded deal may cause them to let VanVleet go due to the luxury-tax implications.