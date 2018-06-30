LeBron James Free-Agency Odds: Lakers Heavy Favorites to Land Superstar

LeBron James Free-Agency Odds: Lakers Heavy Favorites to Land SuperstarJune 30, 2018
The Los Angeles Lakers are now overwhelming favorites to land Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James once he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent Sunday.
OddsShark reported the updated betting line for the Lakers stands at a definitive -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) on Saturday.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds on which team LeBron James will be on for the first game of the 2018-19 NBA season: Lakers -5000 Any other team +1500 According to @betmybookie, the odds move was triggered by sharp money pouring in on the Lakers this morning.
Although James has yet to comment about his next destination, the circumstantial evidence has started pointing firmly toward L.A. throughout Saturday.
Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported the Cavs were still in contention to retain the four-time NBA MVP but noted "the momentum [is] clearly rolling West."
15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft
2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1
Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps
Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester
Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer
New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style
Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland
'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Cleveland also hasn't scheduled a face-to-face meeting with the 33-year-old Ohio native with the start of free agency just hours away, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
Then SportsCenter provided video of James' private jet landing in Los Angeles:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
A source tells ESPN LeBron James was on this plane that flew into Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles Saturday. The private jet pictured flew from Anguilla, where James was vacationing. https://t.co/K7Lb9IKWdV
LeBron, who's endured the free-agent hoopla twice before, warned against drawing any early conclusions long before the speculation started to ramp up.
"If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true," he told reporters in February.
Nevertheless, it's hard to avoid trying to read the tea leaves when the best basketball player on the planet is potentially one day away from picking his destination. And right now, the signs are seemingly pointing toward the Lakers, and the oddsmakers agree.
Should NBA Stars Avoid Russ?