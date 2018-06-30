LeBron James Free-Agency Odds: Lakers Heavy Favorites to Land Superstar

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are now overwhelming favorites to land Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James once he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent Sunday.

OddsShark reported the updated betting line for the Lakers stands at a definitive -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) on Saturday.

Although James has yet to comment about his next destination, the circumstantial evidence has started pointing firmly toward L.A. throughout Saturday.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported the Cavs were still in contention to retain the four-time NBA MVP but noted "the momentum [is] clearly rolling West."

Cleveland also hasn't scheduled a face-to-face meeting with the 33-year-old Ohio native with the start of free agency just hours away, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

Then SportsCenter provided video of James' private jet landing in Los Angeles:

LeBron, who's endured the free-agent hoopla twice before, warned against drawing any early conclusions long before the speculation started to ramp up.

"If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true," he told reporters in February.

Nevertheless, it's hard to avoid trying to read the tea leaves when the best basketball player on the planet is potentially one day away from picking his destination. And right now, the signs are seemingly pointing toward the Lakers, and the oddsmakers agree.