DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Center Very Likely to Return to Pelicans in Free Agency

Impending free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly "very likely" to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans five months after he suffered a torn Achilles.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter that Cousins "was on his way to a five-year, full-max contract, having the best season of his career, before the injury." Woj said the four-time All-Star is expected to remain with the Pelicans on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old University of Kentucky product averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks across 48 appearances last season. He ranked 22nd in the NBA in player efficiency rating, per ESPN.com.

His success alongside superstar power forward Anthony Davis, who placed second in PER, gave the Pelicans one of the league's best one-two punches.

In May, Cousins told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated he'd be open to staying in New Orleans.

"Oh yeah, for sure," he said. "This is my first time in free agency, but I've been around this business long enough. I know how things work. I'm not out here trying to hold a grudge or anything like that. I'm going to make the best decision for me, and I believe teams are going to do the same thing."

The fifth overall pick in the 2010 draft also said, "I know for a fact my teammates want me back there, but you know it's a business."

If Cousins does remain with the Pelicans, he'll reunite with Davis while the front office attempts to find some perimeter help for the terrific post duo.

A short-term contract makes the most sense, as New Orleans can avoid a major financial investment in a player coming off a serious injury and Cousins will get a chance to rebuild his value with a chance to hit the open market again in the coming years.