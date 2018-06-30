Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Matt Cappotelli Dies at Age 38

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Cappotelli, who won WWE's Tough Enough reality show competition in 2003, died at the age of 38 on Friday.

Cappotelli's wife, Lindsay, announced on Facebook her husband died one year after having brain surgery:

"Hey Team Capp...I've been struggling with what to say and how to say this, and I'll probably end up rambling, but here goes. Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus...exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it's coming, but you just can't. The only person who's comfort I want right now is the one who can't give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn't change how much I miss him."

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon offered her condolences:

Cappotelli and John Morrison were named co-winners of Tough Enough III to earn WWE contracts.

Per WDRB's Gil Corsey, Cappotelli was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. He was previously diagnosed with the disease 12 years earlier as he was still training in WWE's development system at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Cappotelli was OVW champion at the time of his diagnosis in 2005. He won the title from Johnny Jeter.