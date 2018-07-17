WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live had a strong showing at WWE Extreme Rules 2018, with AJ Styles and Rusev stealing the show with arguably the best match of the night, Daniel Bryan putting on the fight of his life alone against The Bludgeon Brothers and Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura bringing multiple surprising moments.

This left the July 17 edition of SmackDown picking up the pieces with SummerSlam on the horizon. Hardy invoked his rematch clause for the main event, knowing Randy Orton could be watching, while Andrade "Cien" Almas was the first to step up to be the next challenger to the WWE champion.

This still left many questions with major consequences, though. No one knew if Kane was healthy or how Daniel Bryan would recover from his loss on Sunday. Asuka had failed twice against Carmella thanks to James Ellsworth, and it was not clear how she would respond.

These were just a few of the potential stories coming into this Tuesday's SmackDown, promising an event that would finally begin to reveal what would come at SummerSlam.