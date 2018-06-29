Lagerald Vick to Return to Kansas After Debating Transfer, Jump to NBA

Lance King/Getty Images

Lagerald Vick announced Friday that he will return to the Kansas Jayhawks for his senior season after withdrawing from the NBA draft and debating a transfer.

"It was our understanding with Lagerald at the conclusion of the season that he would go pro," head coach Bill Self said in a statement. "After going through the process and looking at the variety of options, Lagerald felt it was in his best interest to return to Kansas for his senior year."

Vick, a former 4-star recruit, averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals as a junior.

"I honestly thought I played my last game at Kansas after the Final Four because, with my situation and my family's situation, I felt I needed to turn pro," Vick said Friday. "After seeing where I stand and meeting with Coach Self, I feel it is best to return to Kansas for my senior year. Coach tells me the team is working hard and looking good. I can't wait to get back to Lawrence and join them."

With Vick in tow, the Jayhawks will wield one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the country next season.

Joining the rising senior will be brothers K.J. and Dedric Lawson, who transferred from Memphis, 5-star point guard Devon Dotson and 5-star combo-guard Quentin Grimes.

Self will also have a couple seasoned staples in junior Udoka Azubukie and sophomore Silvio De Sousa at his disposal.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.