Allen Crabbe Helps Save Los Angeles HS with Reported 6-Figure Donation

With his school in trouble, Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe stepped in to save the day.

According to TMZ Sports, Los Angeles' Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School was in danger of having to close down, leaving an estimated 175 students looking for a new place to continue their educations. The school reportedly was not able to stay open without the support of a local church.

Enter Crabbe.

Per TMZ, the school received a "substantial six-figure check" from the 26-year-old, who said: "I was at that school practically my whole life. I'm just happy and feel blessed to be in a position now to do this."

Not only did he go to the school growing up, but his grandfather, Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, also founded it back in 1986. The now-NBA player—who is under a four-year, $74.8 million contract—talked about his family's connection to the school with Basketball Insiders' Joel Brigham back in December 2016:

"I think my grandfather had a good following from that first church, and I think [my grandparents and my aunt] just came up with a vision to have a school. My grandfather's oldest son had passed away. He got hit by a car. So they ended up naming the school after him."

Thanks to Crabbe's generous contribution, his grandfather's school can continue to educate children.