Stephen Jackson, Killer 3's Win vs. Ghost Ballers in BIG3 League Basketball

The second season of the BIG3 continued on Friday night, with all teams suiting up for a quadruple-header at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Last week, the season openers produced just one close contest, with the other three games decided convincingly. Each team had a game under its belt so this week's action figured to be on another level.

Below is a look at the action from Week 2.

BIG3 Schedule/Results — Week 2

Killer 3's (1-1) 50, Ghost Ballers (0-2) 44

Tri-State (1-0) vs. Ball Hogs (0-1), 8 p.m. ET

3's Company (1-0) vs. Power (1-0), 9 p.m. ET

3 Headed Monsters (1-0) vs. Trilogy (0-1), 10 p.m. ET

The first game of the night featured a pair of teams searching for their first victory of the season. Despite both teams dropping their openers, there was no shortage of star power on the court.

The Killer 3's squad features Stephen Jackson, Metta World Peace and Chauncey Billups, while the Ghost Ballers' roster includes Carlos Boozer, Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis. On this day, there was no answer for Jackson.

Jackson could not be stopped in this contest, as he posted 28 points and nine rebounds. He was 5-of-9 from deep, the only player on his team to make a shot from range. He added a steal and a block as well.

While Jackson was responsible for more than half of the Killer 3's points, Boozer did his best to keep the Ghost Ballers in the game. He finished the contest with 22 points. 13 rebounds and one blocks.

The game was on the verge of a blowout, but with the help of Boozer, the Ghost Ballers managed to close the gap to two late with an 8-0 run. In the end, though, it was too little late. One week after dropping a two-point decision to the 3 Headed Monsters, it was just another close loss.

World Peace had six points and eight rebounds in the win, and Davis had 12 points and five rebounds in a losing effort.